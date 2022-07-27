84 years of service to the nation
Vigil along Indo-Nepal border intensified after 13 held with 2 kg uranium

By IANS

Patna, July 27: Security along the Indo-Nepal border has been tightened after 11 Afghanistan and two Nepalese nationals were arrested last week while attempting to smuggle in two kg uranium.

The Nepalese authorities arrested the accused from Viratnagar on July 23. Six of the arrested Afghan nationals were found in possession of fake Aadhaar cards. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they trying to smuggle in the uranium consignment in India through Bihar.

Soon after, the Nepal home ministry released a statement saying that the citizens of third countries are taking advantage of the open border of Bihar and Nepal to smuggle highly sensitive Uranium. It is a threat to both nations.

According to sources, the accused were trying to enter through Jogbani border in Araria district of Bihar.

The arrest of Afghan nationals is a sensitive matter as it comes days after the security agencies busted a suspected Phulwari Sharif terror module in Patna. The security agencies of India are suspecting that a large number of sleeper cells are active in Seemanchal districts like Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj and Katihar districts.

BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal also claimed that sleeper cells are active in Bihar in large numbers.

"Following the development in Nepal, we have been intensifying checking on every border check post connecting Bihar and Nepal. The citizens of both the countries have been asked to produce valid identity proofs before travelling into these two borders," said an official of Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) at Jogbani border in Araria district.

Sources have said that the first target of accused was to enter into the territory of Bihar through Jogbani town and take shelter in Muslim dominated area. The officials are claiming that it was a big conspiracy against India.

Uranium is highly sensitive radioactive element used in atomic reactors and preparation of atom bomb after its enrichment.

IANS


Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam DGP

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam...

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

