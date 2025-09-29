Vietnam’s Typhoon Bualoi claims 11 lives, toll expected to rise further

Hanoi, Sep 29: The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam has risen to 11, with 13 people still missing and 33 others injured, a local daily newspaper reported.

Six people were killed and seven others injured in northern Vietnam's Ninh Binh province.

Across the province, 10 houses collapsed and another 10 had their roofs blown off, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Nhan Dan (People).

About 30 electricity poles were knocked down, while many trees and large areas of rice fields were flattened, local media outlet VnExpress cited the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment as saying.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, 17 people remained missing in Quang Tri and Gia Lai provinces as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, two people in Hue city and Thanh Hoa province were reported dead due to floods and falling trees.

At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, downpours and strong winds caused the coal storage roof of a thermal power plant in central Ha Tinh province to collapse, with repairs expected to take several months, according to a plant representative.

Typhoon Bualoi is forecast to become the 10th typhoon to affect Vietnam this year, following Typhoon Ragasa.

Local authorities have been instructed to closely monitor forecasts, alert fishing vessels to seek shelter, mobilise rescue forces and equipment, and ensure the safety of people and property, while providing regular reports to the ministry, the report said.

Earlier this month, Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Vietnam. Several coastal localities in the northern and central regions of the nation banned vessels from going to sea.

The authorities warned that torrential rains could trigger flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods on small rivers and streams and landslides on steep slopes.

--IANS