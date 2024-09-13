Venezuela recalls Ambassador to Spain for consultation

Caracas, Sep 13: Venezuela has recalled its Ambassador to Spain, Gladys Gutierrez, for consultations in response to remarks made by Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles, said Venezuela's Foreign Minister Yvan Gil. Gil condemned Robles' comments, calling them "insolent, meddling, and disrespectful" in a statement shared on Telegram, Xinhua news agency reported.

Robles earlier referred to the Venezuelan government as a "dictatorship." Venezuela's Foreign Ministry has summoned Spain's Ambassador to Caracas, Ramon Santos Martinez, to appear at the ministry on Friday. Additionally, Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly, on Wednesday called on the Foreign Affairs Committee to urge the executive branch to sever all diplomatic, commercial, and consular ties with Spain.

The diplomatic fallout came amid controversy surrounding Venezuela's July 28 presidential election, with the main opposition coalition, the United States, the EU, and several regional countries raising concerns over alleged irregularities. The Venezuelan government, however, said these accusations are part of a US backed plot to undermine the election results.