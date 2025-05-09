US urges de-escalation amid India-Pakistan tensions, says conflict 'not our business': VP Vance

Guwahati, May 9: As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan amidst cross-border hostilities, United States Vice President J.D. Vance has clarified that the US does not intend to get directly involved in the conflict, calling it "fundamentally none of our business."

In a television interview on Thursday, Vance acknowledged growing global concern over the situation, particularly given the nuclear capabilities of both countries. However, he stressed that while the US encourages de-escalation, it cannot dictate terms to sovereign nations.

“Look, we’re concerned any time nuclear powers are in conflict,” Vance said. “But fundamentally, India has its gripes with Pakistan, and Pakistan has responded. We can’t control these countries. What we can do is try to encourage de-escalation, but we’re not going to step into a war that has nothing to do with us.”

Vance said both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have reiterated Washington’s hope for a quick de-escalation. “America can’t tell the Indians or the Pakistanis to lay down their arms. We’ll continue our efforts through diplomatic channels,” he added.

He cautioned against the possibility of the conflict spiraling into a regional or nuclear war, though he expressed optimism that "cooler heads" in both countries would prevail.

The remarks come amid heightened security tensions after India launched "Operation Sindoor" in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. During their first official visit to India, Vance, his wife Usha, and their children were present in the country when the attack occurred.

In the latest escalation, Indian forces on Thursday night neutralised attempts by Pakistan to target Indian military facilities using drones and missiles across Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other locations. The Indian defence ministry assured that the country remains fully prepared to safeguard its sovereignty.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also held separate calls with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He extended condolences over the Pahalgam attack, urged Pakistan to act against terrorism, and emphasised the need for both sides to keep communication channels open.

As the situation remains fluid, Washington continues to monitor developments closely while reinforcing its diplomatic commitment to regional peace.