US, UK back Canada in diplomatic standoff with India

Guwahati, Oct 21: Expressing concern over the diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom on Friday urged India not to insist Canada reduce its diplomatic presence in India.

As per reports, the development comes after New Delhi asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country following Canada's allegations on India’s involvement in the death of Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whom India called a "terrorist." However, India denied the allegations as "absurd" and led to tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats and travel advisories.

Canada accused India of violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as it confirmed that 41 diplomats have been shifted out of India. Canada on Friday said it was temporarily suspending in-person operations at consulates in several Indian cities and warned of visa processing delays, according to reports.

"We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government's demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller was quoted as saying.

"Resolving differences requires diplomats on the ground. We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation," Miller said.

Britain's Foreign Office also cited the Vienna Convention. It said, "The unilateral removal of the privileges and immunities that provide for the safety and security of diplomats is not consistent with the principles or the effective functioning of the Vienna Convention."

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that it rejects any attempt to portray the implementation of diplomatic parity as a violation of international norms.

The Ministry said that India's actions in implementing parity of diplomats are fully consistent with Article 11.1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations.

The Ministry states: "In the absence of specific agreement as to the size of the mission, the receiving State may require that the size of a mission be kept within limits considered by it to be reasonable and normal, having regard to circumstances and conditions in the receiving State and to the needs of the particular mission."









