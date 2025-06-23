U.S. travel advisory warns against visiting Northeast over terror, violence

Guwahati, June 23: The United States has issued a fresh travel advisory, asking its citizens to exercise increased caution in India “due to crime and terrorism”.

Especially mentioning Northeast India, the advisory asked US citizens to reconsider travel to this region due to terrorism and violence.

“Ethnic insurgent groups occasionally commit acts of violence in parts of the Northeast. These incidents include bombings of buses, trains, rail lines, and markets. There have been no recent reports of violence in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura. US government employees working in India require prior approval before visiting the states of Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as when visiting any areas outside of the capital cities of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura,” the advisory said.

The advisory also asked its citizens not to visit Manipur due to the ongoing ethnic-based conflict which has “resulted in extensive violence and community displacement.”

The advisory from the US Department of State also mentioned other ‘restive’ areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and central and eastern India. US government employees working in India are required to obtain permission before travelling to many areas in India.

- By Staff Reporter