US recognises India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh amid Chinese claims

Guwahati, March 21: The United States has recognised Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and strongly opposes any efforts to assert territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

This statement comes in response to recent remarks by the Chinese military reiterating its claim over the state following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

According to reports, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said that the southern part of Xizang (the Chinese name for Tibet) is an inherent part of China's territory, and Beijing "never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India".

The U.S. firmly supports India's sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh and condemns any unilateral actions to assert territorial claims.

India has consistently rejected China's assertions over Arunachal Pradesh and reaffirmed its integral status within India.

Prime Minister Modi recently inaugurated the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, enhancing connectivity to strategically important areas.

The Ministry of External Affairs has noted the latest comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry "advancing absurd claims" over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state "was, is and will always be" an integral and inalienable part of India.