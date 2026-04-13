US orders Iran port blockade after talks fail; oil prices surge

Cairo, Apr 13: The United States has announced a sweeping maritime blockade targeting Iran’s ports and coastal areas, marking a sharp escalation in tensions after ceasefire talks between Washington and Tehran collapsed without agreement.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the blockade will come into effect on Monday at 10 am EDT (5:30 pm in Iran), and will be enforced across all Iranian ports along the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The move signals a calibrated step back from President Donald Trump’s earlier threat to shut down the entire Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints.

In a statement, CENTCOM said the restrictions would apply “impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas”.

However, ships travelling between non-Iranian ports will still be allowed to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring limited continuity of global shipping flows.

The decision follows marathon ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran held in Pakistan, which ended without a breakthrough.

Iranian leaders have vowed to retaliate against the blockade, raising concerns of a broader confrontation in the region.

Early indications suggest the announcement has already disrupted maritime activity. According to Lloyd’s List Intelligence, the limited vessel movement that had resumed following the ceasefire has stalled.

Marine tracking data shows that just over 40 commercial ships have crossed the strait since the ceasefire, a steep drop from the pre-war daily average of 100 to 135 vessels.

The geopolitical shockwaves were immediately felt in global energy markets. Oil prices surged in early trading on Sunday, with US crude jumping 8% to USD 104.24 per barrel.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 7% to USD 102.29. Prices have remained volatile throughout the conflict, climbing from around USD 70 per barrel before the war, to peaks above USD 119, before easing slightly ahead of the latest round of talks.





President Trump speaking to the press, on Sunday. (Photo:PTI)

Amid the escalating crisis, President Trump also opened a fresh front, launching an unusually direct attack on Pope Leo XIV over the Vatican’s criticism of the war.

In a series of remarks and social media posts, Trump described the pontiff as “terrible on foreign policy” and accused him of being “very liberal”.

The comments came after Pope Leo warned that a “delusion of omnipotence” was fuelling the US-Israel military campaign in Iran and urged global leaders to prioritise negotiations.

While tensions between US administrations and the Vatican are not uncommon, such direct and personal criticism from both sides remains rare.

Speaking to the press after returning to Washington, Trump reiterated his stance, saying he was “not a fan” of the Pope and criticising his position on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

With diplomatic channels stalled, maritime restrictions tightening, and rhetoric hardening on multiple fronts, the situation points to a volatile phase ahead, with potential implications for global trade, energy markets, and regional stability.

AP