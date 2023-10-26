US Mass Shooting: At least 22 dead, dozens injured in Maine

Guwahati, Oct 26: In what can be termed as the deadliest attack on US soil in 4 years, at least 22 individuals lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries during a mass shooting spree in the state of Maine.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to share two images of the suspect, identified as Robert Card, holding a rifle in a firing position, confirming that he remained at large.

A state police bulletin provided additional insight into the situation, revealing that Card had previously undergone firearms training as an instructor at a US Army Reserve training center in Maine. However, he also had a documented history of mental health issues, including reports of hearing voices.

The bulletin noted that the 40-year-old had spent a two-week period in a mental health facility over the summer, according to information from the Associated Press.

If the death toll of 22 is confirmed, the Lewiston attack would be the deadliest mass shooting in the US since at least August 2019, when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at an El Paso Walmart with an AK-47 rifle, killing 23, according to the Gun Violence Archive.