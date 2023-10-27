US launches air strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria; says not linked to Israel-Hamas war

Guwahati, Oct 27: Amid concerns that the Israel-Hamas conflict may intensify, the US military launched airstrikes on Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps on Friday in two areas in eastern Syria.

According to reports, the US asserted that the airstrikes were carried out in reaction to multiple ongoing attacks against the U.S. Forces that started last week.

“These precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17,” stated U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, adding that President Joe Biden had ordered the strikes.

The official went on to say that they targeted establishments that stored guns and ammunition. The strikes took place at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday near Abu Kamal, a Syrian town on the border with Iraq, and were carried out by two F-16 fighter jets using precision munitions, said reports.

Reports further added that more than 20 soldiers received minor injuries while one of the contractors suffered a cardiac arrest and died while seeking shelter from a possible drone attack.

The development comes amid growing concern that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread through the Middle East and turn U.S. troops at isolated bases into targets. However, the statement further stated, “The United States does not seek conflict and has no intention nor desire to engage in further hostilities, but these Iranian-backed attacks against US forces are unacceptable and must stop.”

Austin said the “narrowly-tailored strikes” were in self-defence and were not connected to the Israel-Hamas war.



