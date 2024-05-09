US House votes to kill motion to remove Speaker Mike Johnson

Washington, May 9: The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill a resolution to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The House on Wednesday voted 359-43 on a motion by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia to oust Johnson from his post, with seven Democrats voting "present", Xinhua news agency reported.

Greene called up her resolution to remove fellow Republican and House Speaker Johnson on the House floor Wednesday evening. But House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, immediately motioned to table the measure.

"A remarkable number of House Republicans joined with Democrats to rescue the speaker, who has only been in the job for a little over six months," reported The Washington Post, adding that Johnson earned grudging respect from more traditional Republicans for ensuring the government didn't run out of funding and sending aid to US allies and Israel and Ukraine, but he only did so with Democratic support, infuriating members like Greene.

Johnson has also been emboldened by the backing of former US President Donald Trump, who reiterated his support for the Louisiana Republican over the weekend, said the report.

It's the second time in less than a year that Republicans have sought to remove their own party's speaker. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California was voted out of the job in October through a motion filed by a fellow member of the Republican Party.

Greene has called for Johnson's removal in recent weeks, mostly over the US aid package for Ukraine. It's the latest sign of continued Republican infighting.