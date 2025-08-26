US FEMA staff members warn of the dangers of disaster response in a public letter

Washington, Aug 26: More than 180 current and former employees of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a public letter stating that recent country's policy changes and leadership decisions are weakening the agency's ability to respond to disasters, raising the risks of catastrophes similar to Hurricane Katrina.

The letter, dated August 26, titled "Katrina Declaration and Petition to Congress," was prompted in response to the Trump administration's "dismantling cuts" and "devastating attacks" on FEMA programmes and missions.

"Since January 2025, FEMA has been under the leadership of individuals lacking legal qualifications, Senate approval, and the demonstrated background required of a FEMA Administrator," said the letter.

It said recent decisions made by senior US officials "erode" the capacity of FEMA, hinder the swift execution of FEMA's mission, and dismiss experienced staff whose institutional knowledge and relationships are vital to ensure effective emergency management.

"Our shared commitment to our country, our oaths of office, and our mission of helping people before, during, and after disasters compel us to warn Congress and the American people of the cascading effects of decisions made by the current administration," the letter said.

The letter voiced oppositions to the reduction in FEMA's capability to perform its missions, the ongoing failure to appoint a qualified FEMA administrator, the elimination of life- and cost-saving risk reduction programmes, interference with preparedness programmes that build capacity for FEMA's state, local, tribal and territorial partners, censorship of climate science and environmental protection efforts, and the reduction in FEMA's disaster workforce.

About one-third of FEMA's full-time staff have left the agency, according to the letter.

The employees requested the US Congress to establish FEMA as a cabinet-level independent agency in the executive branch, protect FEMA employees from politically motivated firings, ensure protection under merit-based personnel systems, and demand transparency on employment policies and future agency reductions, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 181 people signed the letter, which was addressed to members of the FEMA Review Council and also sent to multiple Congressional committees, including 146 anonymous signatories who "choose not to identify themselves due to the culture of fear and suppression cultivated by this administration," according to the letter.

The letter was released on the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which claimed more than 1,800 lives, left millions homeless, and caused damage of about $161 billion.

--IANS