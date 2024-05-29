US: F-35 crashes in New Mexico, pilot seriously injured

San Francisco, May 29: A new F-35 aircraft crashed near the airfield at the Albuquerque International Sunport in the US state of New Mexico, according to reports.



According to the airport officials and Albuquerque Fire Rescue, the crash occurred on Tuesday. The pilot was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital with serious injuries, reports Xinhua news agency. As of Tuesday evening, the pilot was in stable condition, said a press release from Kirtland Air Force Base.

The aircraft was a new F-35, which was being transferred from a Lockheed Martin factory to be handed over to the service at the time of the crash, officials said.



Lockheed Martin said the F-35B was en route from Fort Worth, Texas, to Edwards Air Force Base in California when it crashed after refuelling at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.