US British coalition launches 6 airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah airport

Sanaa, May 23: Fighter jets of the US British naval coalition conducted six airstrikes on the Hodeidah airport in Yemen, the media reported. The airport is located in the southern part of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, which is under Houthi control, Xinhua news agency reported. The report released on Wednesday did not elaborate further on the casualties or damage caused by the attack, while residents described its induced explosions as powerful. The coalition has yet to comment on the strikes.

The Hodeidah airport has been closed to civilian flights since late 2014 when the Houthi group seized control over several northern cities, including the strategic city of Hodeidah. The Houthis began last November to launch anti ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli linked ships transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen to deter the group. However, the Houthis, in retaliation, have subsequently expanded their attacks to include US and British ships.