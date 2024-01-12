US and UK launch retaliatory strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen

Guwahati, Jan 12: In response to a series of attacks claimed by Iran-backed rebel group Houthis in Yemen, the United States and the United Kingdom have joined forces to launch retaliatory air strikes. The Houthis had recently targeted cargo ships and vessels in the Red Sea, prompting swift action from the Biden administration. The airstrikes were intended to hit a source of the militant group’s attacks.

The ongoing strikes follow the widening conflict in the Middle East, stemming from the Israel-Hamas war that erupted in October. The Biden administration has previously warned of consequences for the Houthi attacks involving drones and anti-ship missiles in the crucial trade waterway, said reports.

A US official, while speaking to the media, revealed that the strikes used aircraft, ships and submarines. Emphasising the strategic nature of the operation, the official stated that the intention was to weaken the Houthi’s military capabilities and not merely send a symbolic message.

According to reports, the Houthis claim that their attacks are in support of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group controlling Gaza. The conflict escalated with Israel launching a military assault, resulting in the deaths of over 23,000 Palestinians in Gaza since Hamas’ initial attack on Israel on October 7, claiming the lives of 1,200 people. The present situation underscores the complex and interconnected nature of conflicts in the region.