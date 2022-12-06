Unwilling to use Covid vaccinated blood New Zealand parents delay child's critical surgery

Guwahati, Dec 6: Misconception about Covid vaccine has been rampant since its inception and a recent case that has come to the fore is shocking, as a New Zealand couple are delaying their child's operation in want of "safe unvaccinated blood".

A four-month-old baby needs urgent heart surgery, however, the child's parents are refusing to grant consent for the operation unless the donated blood needed for the operation is given by unvaccinated people, they further described the vaccinated blood as "tainted."

Taking cognizance of the matter, the New Zealand health service has denied the family's request to use blood from unvaccinated volunteers and said that the vaccine does not pose any threat.

Meanwhile, a legal dispute has erupted between the parents and the New Zealand's health service. The Public Health Agency of New Zealand ("Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand") has applied to a court for custody of the baby so consent to use donated blood in the required open-heart surgery can be given, according to the New Zealand Herald.

The parents claimed that they have the rights to seek the best interests of the baby and arranged 30 unvaccinated donors for their baby. However, according to legal experts in such cases parents don't have absolute rights, adding that the court would always prefer to rule for what's best for the well-being of the child, said reports.