Unwarranted & unsubstantiated imputations on serious matter: India on US media report on Pannun plot case

New Delhi, April 30: India on Tuesday said a report published by a media outlet in the US made unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter involving an alleged plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said, "The report in question makes unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter."

"There is an ongoing investigation of the High Level Committee set up by the Government of India to look into the security concerns shared by the US government on networks of organised criminals, terrorists and others. Speculative and irresponsible comments on it are not helpful," he said.

The statement refers to a report published in the Washington Post which has claimed that a Research and Analysis Wing officer, Vikram Yadav, had instructed a hired hit team to kill the US-based separatist leader.