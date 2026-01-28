UNICEF flags acute malnutrition affecting 3.7 million Afghan children yearly

Kabul, Jan 28: United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has said that Afghanistan is facing one of the worst child malnutrition crises, with around 3.7 million children facing acute malnutrition annually, local media reported on Wednesday.

UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, Tajudeen Oyewale, stressed the need to address the crisis during the launch of malnutrition prevention and treatment guidelines on Tuesday, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

The malnutrition crisis in Afghanistan has deteriorated since 2021 amid economic collapse, drought and humanitarian funding shortages.

According to the World Food Programme, more than 90 per cent of Afghan households cannot buy sufficient food, resulting in children facing permanent developmental damage from hunger and insufficient nutrition.

The updated guidelines include significant changes in treatment and prevention approaches, with more focus on life-saving interventions for the most severe cases of malnutrition. The guidelines have provided care instructions for babies under six months old, showcasing a critical step in reducing child malnutrition. UNICEF expressed hope that these revised guidelines will improve treatment outcomes and save the lives of children in Afghanistan amid the malnutrition crisis.

Various factors, including poverty, food insecurity, limited access to healthcare, and poor maternal nutrition, cause malnutrition among children in Afghanistan. Rural regions are particularly affected due to the crisis, as families face food scarcity and do not have access to medical facilities, while ongoing restrictions on women's healthcare workers have further affected treatment access.

Meanwhile, the UNICEF stated that over 90 per cent of 10-year-old children in Afghanistan cannot read a simple text. It warned that the education system in Afghanistan is at a critical point, with children not even receiving basic learning, the local media reported.

UNICEF reported that more than 90 per cent of 10-year-olds cannot read a simple text, reflecting a crisis of schooling without learning. It mentioned that the education system in Afghanistan has been severely impacted by school closures, lack of qualified teachers and curriculum limitations since the Taliban seized power on August 15, 2021, Khaama Press reported.

According to the UNICEF and UNESCO report, approximately 2.2 million adolescent girls do not have access to school. UNICEF stressed that continuous investment in early education, literacy and numeracy is needed to ensure that all children are successful and escape generational illiteracy. The organisation warned that the crisis will continue in Afghanistan if reforms are not made, Khaama Press reported.

--IANS