UN reports 73,000 people impacted across 31 provinces in Afghanistan

Kabul, April 10: Severe seasonal flooding has caused extensive damage across Afghanistan over the past two weeks, Tolo news reported on Friday, citing the United Nations.

According to the report, the heavy rains and resulting floods, which affected the country from March 26 to April 6, struck communities in numerous provinces, inundating hundreds of villages. More than 73,000 people have been impacted by the disaster.

Over 9,000 homes have been damaged and more than 15,500 acres of agricultural land have been destroyed, raising serious concerns about food security in the affected regions. The loss of over 500 head of livestock has further compounded the crisis for rural families who depend on farming and animal husbandry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on April 7, three women were killed and two children injured as a wall collapsed in Afghanistan's Khost province following heavy rainfall and flash floods.

According to the local Governor's spokesperson, Mustaghfar Gurbaz, the incident occurred in Gingini village in Maton area of Khost. He had said that the wall collapsed after recent rainfall as it had weakened its structure. Gurbaz had further said that injured children were taken to a nearby health facility, where they are undergoing treatment, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were killed on April 7 and six others injured after heavy rains caused roof collapses in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, according to local officials. The worst impacted regions include Jalalabad, Sherzad, Khogyani, Haska Mina and Angoor Bagh neighbourhood, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, officials said that at least 110 people and 160 others were injured after heavy rains, flash floods, landslides, lightning strikes and house collapses in Afghanistan over the past 12 days. Authorities said seven people remain missing while fresh rainfall predictions have sparked concerns that the toll could rise further, Khaama Press reported.

Authorities said 958 houses were completely destroyed while another 4,155 homes were partially damaged, leading to thousands of families in urgent need of shelter and assistance. Over 325 kilometres of roads have been damaged and businesses, farmland, irrigation canals and drinking water wells have suffered losses.

--IANS



