Ukrainian forces repel 5 Russian attacks in Donbas

Kiev, June 3: The Ukrainian Joint Forces Task Force has said that it repelled five Russian attacks in Donbas and are continuing to fight in the separatist eastern region.

In a social media post late Thursday, the Force said: "The occupiers have shelled nearly 30 towns and villages in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and have destroyed or damaged 52 civilian objects, including 42 residential buildings, two factories, administrative premises and equipment of several rescue and fire service stations, and a hangar."

The Force also said that five civilians were killed and seven others sustained injuries in the attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

The Joint Forces Task Force has destroyed five Russian tanks, three artillery systems, and two armoured combat vehicles in Donbas.

Additionally, Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down three Orlan-10 drones. Meanwhile, an wartillery strike by the Skhid (East) Operational Tactical Group has destroyed a Russian command and observation post.

Overall in the area, Ukrainian defence forces killed 32 Russian soldiers and destroyed two tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured personnel carrier, two artillery systems, one mortar gun, and one drone.

Earlier on Thursday, the UK Ministry of Defence had said that the Russian forces are likely to focus on capturing the entire Donetsk region and a forced crossing of the Siverskyi Donets River, but they will have to make a pause, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

At the same time, a break in the offensive could thwart Russia's plans, according to the British Ministry of Military Intelligence.