Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian port, three killed

Moscow, Jan 22: A Ukrainian attack on port facilities in Russia's Krasnodar region killed three people, local authorities have said.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram that the strike hit port terminals in the village of Volna in the Temryuk district.

The attack sparked a fire at the site, igniting four tanks containing oil products, the governor said, adding that firefighting and emergency response operations are ongoing.

The strike caused a fire that spread to four tanks of petroleum products, resulting in the deaths of three people and moderate injuries to eight others.

Taman port serves as Russia's key export hub for oil, petroleum products, coal, sulfur, ammonia, carbamide and food cargo.

Earlier on the night of January 20, at least 11 people were injured in a drone attack in the Takhtamukaysky District of Russia's Republic of Adygea, said Murat Kumpilov, head of the republic, on his Telegram channel.

Kumpilov said nine of the injured were hospitalised, and all victims were reported to be in stable condition. Two children were among those injured, and no fatalities were reported.

The attack struck the village of Novaya Adygea, where a large fire broke out, damaging an apartment building and a nearby parking lot. According to preliminary information, 15 cars were destroyed, and another 25 were damaged.

Additionally, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Tuesday announced that Russia's air raids caused large-scale power and water supply disruptions in the Ukrainian capital.

A total of 5,635 apartment buildings in Kyiv were left without heating following Russia's overnight aerial attacks, Klitschko wrote on social media Telegram.

The strikes caused massive power and water supply disruptions, while utility and energy workers were working to restore heating, water and electricity supplies, Klitschko said.

In Kyiv, a woman was injured, while buildings and vehicles were damaged, according to the mayor.

In the region surrounding Kyiv, a 50-year-old man was killed in the attack, said regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk.

The strikes came as night temperatures in Kyiv dropped to minus 14 degrees Celsius. As of Monday evening, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine had set up 91 emergency heating tents across the city, accommodating residents to warm up and charge electronic devices.

