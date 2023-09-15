UK coroner issues protein drinks warning after Indian –origin boy’s death

Guwahati, Sept 15: Following the death of a 16-year-old Indian origin boy from brian damage after consuming protein drink in 2020, a UK coroner has issued a warning about the dangers associated with easily accessible high protein supplements and drinks

A teenager boy Rohan Godhania, from London, fell ill after drinking a protein shake on August 15, 2020. He died three days later at West Middlesex Hospital after he suffered 'irreversible brain damage'.

The inquest into his death concluded this year that the teenager suffered from undiagnosed conditions of hyperammonaemia and Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency (OTC), a urea disorder that prevents the breakdown of ammonia, which were triggered by the consumption of a high protein drink.

The Senior Coroner for Milton Keynes, south-east England, has now submitted a ‘Prevention of future deaths’ report to UK health authorities to urge better labelling of such drinks and action to prevent another similar tragedy.

“High protein supplements and drinks are easily accessible to the general public, yet their labels fail to adequately inform consumers about the potential dangers posed to individuals with urea cycle disorders, such as Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency,” the report notes.

“I consider that this should be urgently reviewed by NHS England and if necessary the guidance on age classification updated ensuring that all healthcare providers adhere to a unified approach emphasising the importance of consistent and appropriate care for this age group,” the coroner said.