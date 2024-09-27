Uganda warns over 1 million people at risk from torrential rain

Kampala, Sep 27: Uganda warned that more than one million people could be affected by ongoing torrential rain, which are likely to trigger landslides and flooding.



On Thursday, Lilian Aber, minister of state for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees said in a disaster situation statement that the country is currently facing heavy rain, compounded by strong winds and hailstorms. These conditions have caused widespread waterlogging, flooding, crop destruction and the displacement of thousands of families, Xinhua news agency reported.



Aber said the floods have displaced 25,990 people from 6,650 families and impacted 40,213 people in the Ugandan districts of Ntoroko and Kasese. She added that the threat of landslides in the Mount Elgon region in Uganda has already displaced 2,010 people, who are now living with host families.

"The likelihood of more destructive landslides, floods and wind/hailstorms occurring between September and December is very high," Aber said in the report. "The number of people affected will likely exceed one million nationwide by December 2024. These victims will require relief in the form of food, tents, medicine, and other non-food supplies," she added, urging local governments to conduct community sensitisation campaigns.

According to the weather department, several parts of the country, particularly in the regions, are experiencing normal to above-normal rainfall, with destructive effects.