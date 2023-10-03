Two people killed, teenager held in Bangkok mall shooting

Guwahati, Oct 3: Two people were killed and several others were injured after a suspected teenage shooter opened fire inside a major shopping mall in the centre of Thailand’s capital Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody less than an hour after the first reported gunshots at the Siam Paragon Mall.

Police said the deceased were visitors from China and Myanmar, and several others were wounded in the incident.

Reportedly, the suspected shooter was 14 years old and had been receiving psychiatric treatment, but had skipped his prescribed medicine on the day of the incident.

The incident created chaos at the Siam Paragon mall, a major shopping and entertainment venue popular with tourists in Bangkok's crowded commercial heart.