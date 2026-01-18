Two minority deaths in Bangladesh in 48 hours; police probe underway

Dhaka, Jan 18: A 55-year-old Hindu businessman was beaten to death in Bangladesh’s Gazipur district on Saturday following a dispute over missing bananas, police said, as concerns persist over the safety of minority communities in the neighbouring country.

The deceased, identified as Liton Chandra Ghosh, owned Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel in the Kaliganj area of Gazipur, according to a report by The Daily Star.

Police have detained three members of a family in connection with the killing - Swapan Mia (55), his wife Majeda Khatun (45), and their son Masum Mia (28).

Zakir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said the incident stemmed from an argument after Masum Mia, who owns a banana plantation, found a bunch of bananas missing from his field.

While searching for them, he allegedly spotted the bananas at Ghosh’s hotel, triggering a confrontation.

“The accused punched and kicked Liton, causing him to fall to the ground and die on the spot,” police said, adding that the altercation quickly turned violent.

According to Ghosh’s family, Masum arrived at the hotel around 11 am and initially argued with an employee over a minor issue.

The dispute escalated when Masum’s parents later arrived at the spot and became involved in a physical fight, which culminated in Ghosh’s death.

Police said an investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events. Authorities have not confirmed whether the killing is linked to the recent spate of violence reported against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The incident marks the second death of a minority community member in the country in as many days.

On Friday, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi Hindu man working at a fuel station died after allegedly being run over by a customer who attempted to flee without paying for fuel.

In that case, police seized the SUV involved and arrested its owner, Abul Hashem (55), along with his driver, Kamal Hossain (43).

Hashem, a contractor, is a member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and a former district president of its youth wing, the Jubo Dal.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) has reported a troubling pattern of violence.

According to the organisation, 116 minority deaths were documented across all eight divisions and 45 districts of Bangladesh between June 6, 2025, and January 5, 2026. The cases span lynching, murder and deaths under suspicious circumstances.

Police said investigations are continuing in both recent incidents.

With inputs from agencies.