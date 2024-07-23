Two Japan MSDF helicopters found on seabed after April crash

Tokyo, July 23: Japan's Defence Ministry has announced that the two Maritime Self-Defence Force (MSDF) helicopters that crashed over the Pacific Ocean in April were found on the seabed. MSDF officials announced on Monday that they had located the two SH-60K patrol helicopters in the Pacific and confirmed their identity based on registration numbers and their appearance on the seabed below the accident site, Xinhua news agency reported.

With the cooperation of the Japan Agency for Marine Earth Science and Technology, the defence ministry has carried out its probe using an unmanned deep sea vehicle capable of searching to a depth of 6,000 meters since July 15. The waters around the site are about 5,500 meters deep, the MSDF said, adding it will consider the possibility of salvaging the helicopter wreckage to further the investigation.

On April 20, the two choppers, each carrying four MSDF members, collided during training off the shores of Torishima Island in the Izu Islands, south of Tokyo. One of the eight crew members was confirmed dead shortly after the accident. In June, the MSDF declared the seven missing crewmen dead, while continuing its search efforts for their bodies.