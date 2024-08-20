Turkey's surface-to-surface cruise missile makes long duration flight test

Ankara, Aug 20: Turkey's long range surface-to-surface cruise missile, "Kara Atmaca", has completed its most extended and longest duration flight test, a senior official has said. Haluk Gorgun, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries, announced on Monday that the missile had achieved pinpoint accuracy in its latest test, marking its longest flight to date, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Gorgun, the Kara Atmaca system is designed for high precision strikes against strategic land targets. "Kara Atmaca, with its unique features, will set itself apart from global competitors," he wrote on the social media platform X.

The missile system, powered by the domestically produced KTJ3700 engine, successfully struck a floating target after being launched from a mobile platform, as shown in a video shared by its developer, Roketsan, on Sunday.



Designed to be jamming resistant, the missile can be launched from tactical wheeled vehicles, and used to target essential land based assets, including air defence batteries as well as both fixed and mobile missile systems.