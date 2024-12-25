Turkey to support Syria in re-building energy, transport infrastructure

Ankara, Dec 25: Turkey announced plans to assist Syria in re-building key energy and transportation infrastructure. "A delegation from the energy ministry will visit Syria as soon as possible to examine the electricity and energy infrastructure and propose solutions to address the energy crisis," semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar as saying.

Meanwhile, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Turkey would make efforts to rehabilitate transportation hubs of Syria starting with restoring airports in Damascus and Aleppo, Xinhua news agency reported. Speaking during a program hosted by the Anadolu Publishers Federation on Tuesday, Uraloglu said a team has been sent to Syria for inspection of the airports, which have been assessed as significantly deteriorated.

"Runways are worn out, and essential systems like radar and X-ray machines are absent," he said, announcing plans to restore these facilities as well as parts of the historic Hejaz Railway in Syria. The announcement followed Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's remarks on Sunday in his meeting with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Commander Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus, promising Turkey's support in rebuilding Syria's infrastructure, restructuring its institutions, and returning displaced Syrians.

Earlier on Sunday, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Commander Ahmed al-Sharaa and visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks during which both sides vowed to strengthen bilateral ties. Speaking at a joint press conference following their meeting, Fidan expressed optimism for a "brighter future" for Syria and promised Turkey's support in rebuilding Syria's infrastructure, restructuring its institutions, and returning displaced Syrians.

Restoring stability to Syria is crucial for the millions of refugees, Fidan said, calling for a consensus within Syria and a system to protect the minorities and include all faiths and ethnicities in Syria.