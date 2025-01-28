Trump vows heavy tariffs on nations 'harming' US economy, names India, China & Brazil

Guwahati, Jan 28: US President Donald Trump vowed to impose tariffs on countries he accused of harming America's economy, singling out India, China, and Brazil during a speech to House Republicans at a Florida retreat, on Monday.

Trump criticised these nations for imposing high tariffs on US goods, declaring, "We’re going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean harm to us."

He highlighted that China, India, and Brazil were among the offenders in tariff imposition.

“Look at what others do. China is a tremendous tariff maker, and India and Brazil and so many other countries,” he said.

He also highlighted that the US would no longer allow this to continue, as his administration was committed to putting America first and protecting the nation's economic interests.

The president proposed a "very fair system" where tariffs would help bolster the US economy.

“Money is going to come into our coffers, and America is going to be very rich again," he remarked, adding that this strategy would not only reduce taxes for American workers and businesses but also create jobs and incentivise factories to return to the US.

Trump reinforced his "America First" economic policy, stating that by increasing tariffs on foreign goods, he intended to push companies to relocate their manufacturing operations to the US.

"If you want to stop paying the taxes or the tariffs, you have to build your plant right here in America," he asserted.

Predicting an unprecedented wave of new manufacturing plants due to the incentives created by his tariff policies, the US President said, “That’s what's going to happen at record levels.”