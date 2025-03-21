Trump signs executive order to begin dismantling Education Department

Washington, March 21: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to formally begin the process of dismantling the Education Department, saying that his administration is returning education back to the states. Beyond the "core necessities, my administration will take all lawful steps to shut down the department," Trump said in a speech at the White House on Thursday. "We're going to shut it down and shut it down as quickly as possible," Trump said.

Noting that the Education Department is "doing us no good" citing low proficiency in reading and math among students in US elementary, middle and high schools. Trump said his administration is returning education to the states, Xinhua news agency reported. The US president noted that the department's functions such as Pell Grants, Title I, and funding resources for children with disabilities and special needs, will be "fully preserved" and be "redistributed to various other agencies and departments."

Pell Grants are a form of federal financial aid that helps low-income undergraduate students pay for college. Title I provides federal funding to school districts and schools that serve a high percentage of students from low-income families, focusing on improving educational opportunities for disadvantaged students. "The Trump administration is denying the next generation the resources they need to succeed in order to pay for tax breaks for billionaires. It is a betrayal to students, parents, and educators," Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Rep. Grace Meng and Education Task Force Chair Rep. Mark Takano said in a joint statement.

"This is an unlawful decision and Congress must not cede its authority in the face of this order," according to the statement. The establishment and dismantling of federal agencies generally require Congressional approval through legislation. If Trump wants to shut down the Education Department, it must go through the legislative process in Congress. It is still unclear how he will proceed with this executive order. Trump has long criticised the Education Department, arguing that despite significant federal investment in education, the quality of education has not met expectations, citing deficiencies in American students' skills in reading, math, and other areas.

At the same time, Trump has accused the department of being filled with individuals who hold left-wing ideologies, even describing it as a hotbed of "radicals, zealots and Marxists," believing that these individuals have expanded their power through excessive guidance and regulation. He advocates for returning educational authority to the states to avoid excessive federal intervention. The Education Department previously initiated a large-scale layoff. According to earlier US media reports, the department, which originally had 4,000 employees, would cut nearly half of its workforce. Trump said Thursday that the "reduction in force" was successful. "We've cut the number of bureaucrats in half, 50 per cent," he said.