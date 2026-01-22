Truck collision with electric bicycles leaves two dead in Vietnam

Hanoi, Jan 22: Two people died at the scene after a truck collided with three electric bicycles near a high school in Vietnam's central city of Hue on Thursday, a local daily reported.

According to local authorities, the victims were a student and a woman.

Another person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The case is under further investigation.

Additionally, in a separate incident, a fire broke out early Thursday at an electronics store in Vietnam's southern province of Dong Nai, killing two people and injuring one, local media reported.

The blaze occurred at around 5 a.m. and spread quickly due to flammable materials inside the shop, reports Xinhua news agency, citing local media VnExpress.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of a 26-year-old woman and her one-year-old son, while the husband was hospitalised with respiratory failure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This comes just days after four people were killed and one was injured after a passenger bus crashed into a roadside drainage culvert and overturned in Vietnam's northern mountainous province of Son La early on the morning of January 17.

At the time of the accident, the bus was carrying about 18 people, including 14 passengers, two drivers and two bus attendants.

Preliminary checks showed that the driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs, authorities said.

The area was experiencing rain and fog, making the road surface slippery at the time of the accident.

Additionally, on January 14, four people were killed and six others injured in a traffic accident on the Thanh Hoa-Hanoi Expressway in central Vietnam's Thanh Hoa province, local media Tuoi Tre reported.

The incident involved two tractor-trailers and a 15-seat passenger coach, the report said. All vehicles were damaged in the collision.

--IANS