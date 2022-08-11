Torrential rain leads to rise in social disparity in South Korea

Guwahati, Aug 11: Floods caused by torrential rain led to a rise in social disparity in the wealthier parts of the capital city of Seoul in South Korea. At least 10 people have been killed so far due to the incessant rain which has swept across the northern part of the country since Monday.

The deluge has even resulted in causing landslides and flooding roads and subways with no availability of electricity. Several parts of the capital city, like Sillim and Gangnam, have been completely submerged underwater. These places are also facing severe monetary inconveniences and losses.

The residents of Sillim are found using plastic bowls to bail out water from their houses and apartments. This week's deluge has brought the heaviest rains in 115 years in South Korea.

As of Wednesday, six people have been missing, and around 570 people have temporarily lost their homes, while another 1,400 people have been evacuated.

The situation in Seoul has found an uncanny resemblance with scenes of 2020 Oscar-winning Korean film, "Parasite," that depicted the growing social disparity in South Korea. However, the recovery effect has begun after the rain stopped, but places like Sillim still remain flooded due to the concentration of houses, apartments, and narrow streets.