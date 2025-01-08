Thailand receives over 35.5 million foreign tourists in 2024

Kyiv, Jan 8: Thailand received over 35.54 million foreign tourists in 2024, a rise of 26.27 per cent from a year earlier, thanks to eased entry rules and visa exemption measures, official data showed. With 6.73 million arrivals, Chinese tourists made up the largest source market for the Southeast Asian country last year, followed by 4.95 million from Malaysia and 2.12 million from India, according to the Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports on Tuesday.

Thailand generated approximately 1.67 trillion baht (about $48.45 billion) in revenue from international tourists in 2024, representing a 34 per cent increase from the previous year, the ministry said in a statement. Starting in January, visitors to Thailand can apply for an electronic visa through an online system available at all Thai embassies and consulates general worldwide, ensuring a streamlined application process and convenient online payment options, reports Xinhua news agency.

Currently, tourists from 93 countries and territories are allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa, including those from key markets such as China, India, South Korea and Russia. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the kingdom aims to attract up to 39 million international tourists this year, with a projected tourism receipt of 2.23 trillion baht (about $64.71 billion).

In pre-pandemic 2019, Thailand welcomed a record 39.9 million foreign arrivals, generating 1.91 trillion baht (about $55.42 billion) in revenue. Tourism, a key driver of the nation's economic growth, accounted for 14.16 per cent of gross domestic product and 11.33 per cent of employment in the second quarter of 2024.