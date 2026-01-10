Taliban envoy Noor Ahmad Noor arrives in India to take charge of Afghan Embassy

New Delhi, Jan 10: Senior Taliban member Mufti Noor Ahmad Noor has arrived in New Delhi to take over as Charge d'Affaires at Afghanistan's Embassy, officials said on Saturday.

Noor Ahmad Noor has previously served as the Director General of the First Political Department at Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

India and Afghanistan have witnessed a steady rise in their bilateral relations in the past few months, especially after the seven-day visit of the Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in October last year.

During this visit, Muttaqi had firmly asserted control over the Embassy here in New Delhi, indicating the Islamic Emirate's flag flying in front and behind him.

"This is our flag. We fought jihad under this. This is 100 per cent our embassy. All those who are working here... they are all with us," Muttaqi said in response to a question by IANS, pointing to the Islamic Emirate's flag fluttering behind his back and at the front of his table while the embassy officially still hoists the former flag, representing the former regime of Ashraf Ghani.

Notably, Mufti Noor was a part of the FM Muttaqi's delegation to New Delhi.

Although India has not yet recognised the Taliban regime, it has been emerging as a key aid donor and continues to supply aid and medical supplies.

Similarly, Afghan consulates, both in Mumbai and Hyderabad, are being run by Taliban appointed diplomats.

Said Muhammad Ibrahim Khil, who was appointed by the government headed by former President Ashraf Ghani, was the CDA of the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, there have been several high-ranking delegation visits from Afghanistan to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, trade, energy development and activating and effectively utilising the capacities of the India-developed Chabahar Port in Iran and attracting more investments.

