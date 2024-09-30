86 years of service to the nation
Taiwan issues typhoon warning as Krathon nears

By IANS

Taipei, Sep 30: Taiwan's meteorological agency issued a land warning early on Monday morning as Typhoon Krathon approached the island, following a maritime warning on Sunday. As of 9 a.m. local time on Monday, Krathon was centred about 220 km southeast of Taiwan's southernmost point, moving northwestward at approximately 9 km per hour, according to the agency.

The maximum wind speed near its centre reached 162 km per hour, equivalent to a level 14 gale, with a storm radius of 200 km, reports Xinhua news agency. The land warning includes Taitung, Pingtung and the Hengchun Peninsula in southern and southeastern Taiwan.

A section of the coastal highway in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, was closed Monday morning due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall. Local train services were also suspended.

