Sword-wielding man goes on stabbing spree in London; arrested

Guwahati, April 30: A disturbing incident unfolded near Hainault station in East London’s Thurlow Gardens area, where a 36-year-old man armed with a sword went on a stabbing rampage, targeting several individuals, including two police officers.

The Metropolitan Police reported that the perpetrator was apprehended and is currently in custody.

Five injured individuals have been hospitalised following the attack. Prior to the stabbing spree, the assailant allegedly crashed a vehicle into a house in Thurlow Gardens.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to wider community. We are not looking for more suspects," the statement noted.

The police, in its statement said that they received a report before 7 AM (0600 GMT) that a vehicle drove into a house and there were "reports people have been stabbed."

"At this time we understand the suspect attacked other members of the public and two police officers," the statement read.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, commented on the incident saying that he was “absolutely devastated” after hearing about the stabbing incident and remained in close contact with the Met police commissioner.

Shocked by the incident, UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote on X, "This is a shocking incident. My thoughts are with those affected and their families. I'd like to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response, and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery shown by police on the scene. Such violence has no place on our streets."