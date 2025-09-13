Sushila Kari becomes Nepal's first woman Prime Minister, takes charge of interim govt

Kathmandu, Sept 13: Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Friday night, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli this week following widespread anti-government protests against a ban on social media and alleged corruption.

Respected for her tenure as Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, Karki, 73, scripted history by becoming the country’s first woman Prime Minister.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting among President Ram Chandra Paudel, Nepal’s top military brass, and representatives of youth protesters.

She faces the immediate challenge of restoring law and order following the massive protests since Sunday.

Karki was appointed as the head of the interim government following a consensus among all sides, said Kiran Pokharel, the President’s press advisor.

She will form a small Cabinet, and in its first meeting, the Cabinet will recommend to the President the dissolution of Parliament as per the understanding reached among stakeholders, officials said. The President will then dissolve the Parliament.

Paudel also consulted leaders of political parties, legal experts and civil society leaders before deciding to appoint the caretaker Prime Minister. Sharma Oli was forced to resign after the ‘Gen Z’ group launched a massive protest.

The major demands of the protesters include checking corruption, ending favouritism and lifting ban on social media sites.

– PTI