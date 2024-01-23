Storm Isha causes mass power cuts, travel disruption in UK

London, Jan 23: Tens of thousands of homes were left in blackouts and trains were cancelled on Monday as Storm Isha brought gusts and heavy rainfall across the UK.

An unusual wind warning for almost the entire country issued by the UK's Met Office ahead of the storm is still in force and expected to last until Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the National Meteorological Service, strong gusts of 99 miles per hour (159 km per hour) were recorded at Brizlee Wood, Northumberland.

About 45,000 people in Northern Ireland, along with thousands more in England and Wales, were left without power overnight.

On Monday morning, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said that "the severity and prolonged duration of Storm Isha has caused widespread damage to the electricity network" across the region and they were still working to restore power.

All passenger and freight train services in Scotland were suspended for safety reasons following the storm.

Network Rail, which owns and maintains the UK's train infrastructure, said reopening Scotland's Railway would be "a challenge" due to damages, including fallen trees and overhead wire damage in "at least 20 separate locations".

Several rail operators also warned of delays and changes on Monday, advising travellers to check their journey in advance.

Storm Isha also impacted Ireland, causing power cuts in at least 230,000 properties and flight cancellations at Dublin Airport.

The Met Office said the winds were expected to "gradually ease through the day on Monday".