Sri Lankan state minister killed in road accident

Colombo, Jan 25: Sri Lankan State Minister Sanath Nishantha and his security official were killed in a road accident on Katunayake expressway on Thursday, local media reported.

The accident occurred when a jeep carrying Nishantha, his security officer and driver, hit a container vehicle and rammed into the road fence, Daily Mirror reported.

The jeep was proceeding towards Colombo from Katunayake.

All of them were seriously injured and admitted to the Ragama hospital where Nishantha and police constable Jayakodi died on admission.

The jeep driver is being treated at Ragama Hospital, police said.