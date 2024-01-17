Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 18 Indian fishermen

Guwahati, Jan 17: As many as 18 fishermen from India’s Tamil Nadu were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Sri Lankan Navy also seized Indian poaching trawlers in Lankan waters.

In an official release, the Sri Lankan Navy said, “The Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters on the evening of January 16, 2024. The operation led to the seizure of 02 Indian trawlers, with 18 fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Mannar.”

“In continuation of these efforts, the North Central Naval Command deployed its Inshore Patrol Craft to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, after having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters on 16th January. In this operation, naval personnel held 02 Indian poaching trawlers with 18 Indian fishermen, continued to remain in island waters off Mannar,” the Navy said.