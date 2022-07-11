84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Sri Lankan Cabinet ministers to resign after all-party government formation: PMO

By PTI

Colombo, Jul 11: Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet of ministers on Monday agreed to resign once an agreement is reached on the formation of an all-party interim government, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said after the president and premier offered to resign as unprecedented protests broke out and thousands of enraged demonstrators stormed the leaders' homes over their mishandling of the country's worst economic crisis.

President Rajapaksa on Saturday announced that he will resign. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also said that he will step down after a new government is formed.

Opposition parties on Sunday held talks and decided to form an all-party interim government after President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe agreed to resign.

"All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government," the Prime Minister's office said.

This was following a discussion held on Monday with cabinet ministers, it said.

Party sources said that the issue of an all-party government would be discussed with the Speaker of Parliament later on Monday.

PTI


More in Entertainment
86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Next Story
Similar Posts
1st pig heart transplant recipient died of heart failure, not rejection
2022-07-10T07:01:06+05:30

New Delhi, July 10: David Bennett Sr, a US citizen who made history as the world's first person to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

A jacket that became symbol of Shinzo Abe's friendship with India
2022-07-10T07:00:35+05:30

Kochi, July 10: As the world on Friday mourned the death of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CEO of 19 firms charged with selling fake Cisco devices worth $1 bn
2022-07-09T20:31:06+05:30

Washington, July 9: A US court has charged a man that ran 19 companies and at least 15 Amazon...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters break into President's official residence
9 July 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 9: Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rishi Sunak bids to be UK Prime Minister
9 July 2022 7:47 AM GMT

London, July 9: Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the British government Rishi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India votes in UNSC for West-sponsored resolution on Syria, abstains on Russian motion
9 July 2022 7:39 AM GMT

United Nations, July 9: India has voted for a UN Security Council resolution sponsored by...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

90-member task force to probe Shinzo Abe's murder case
9 July 2022 7:01 AM GMT

Tokyo, July 9: Police in Japan have said that a 90-member task force will be set up to investigate...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to get more difficult with time: Putin
2022-07-08T20:30:40+05:30

Moscow, July 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is open to peace talks, but the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning
2022-07-08T15:02:51+05:30

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting; pray for recovery
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 8: World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting of Japan's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot at, suspect in custody
8 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT

Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed as he was addressing a crowd in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris bows out, says 'will of party to choose new leader, PM'
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30

London, July 7: Bowing to the inevitable after mass resignations across his government, including of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris Johnson to quit as Conservative leader, but will remain PM
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT

London, July 7: Following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members, Boris Johnson will...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sri Lankan Cabinet ministers to resign after all-party government formation: PMO

Colombo, Jul 11: Sri Lanka's entire Cabinet of ministers on Monday agreed to resign once an agreement is reached on the formation of an all-party interim government, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said after the president and premier offered to resign as unprecedented protests broke out and thousands of enraged demonstrators stormed the leaders' homes over their mishandling of the country's worst economic crisis.

President Rajapaksa on Saturday announced that he will resign. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also said that he will step down after a new government is formed.

Opposition parties on Sunday held talks and decided to form an all-party interim government after President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe agreed to resign.

"All the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to that government," the Prime Minister's office said.

This was following a discussion held on Monday with cabinet ministers, it said.

Party sources said that the issue of an all-party government would be discussed with the Speaker of Parliament later on Monday.

PTI


More in Entertainment
86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Similar Posts
1st pig heart transplant recipient died of heart failure, not rejection
2022-07-10T07:01:06+05:30

New Delhi, July 10: David Bennett Sr, a US citizen who made history as the world's first person to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

A jacket that became symbol of Shinzo Abe's friendship with India
2022-07-10T07:00:35+05:30

Kochi, July 10: As the world on Friday mourned the death of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

CEO of 19 firms charged with selling fake Cisco devices worth $1 bn
2022-07-09T20:31:06+05:30

Washington, July 9: A US court has charged a man that ran 19 companies and at least 15 Amazon...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters break into President's official residence
9 July 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Colombo, Jul 9: Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rishi Sunak bids to be UK Prime Minister
9 July 2022 7:47 AM GMT

London, July 9: Indian-origin former Chancellor of the Exchequer in the British government Rishi...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India votes in UNSC for West-sponsored resolution on Syria, abstains on Russian motion
9 July 2022 7:39 AM GMT

United Nations, July 9: India has voted for a UN Security Council resolution sponsored by...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

90-member task force to probe Shinzo Abe's murder case
9 July 2022 7:01 AM GMT

Tokyo, July 9: Police in Japan have said that a 90-member task force will be set up to investigate...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine to get more difficult with time: Putin
2022-07-08T20:30:40+05:30

Moscow, July 8: Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is open to peace talks, but the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning
2022-07-08T15:02:51+05:30

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting; pray for recovery
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 8: World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting of Japan's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot at, suspect in custody
8 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT

Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed as he was addressing a crowd in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris bows out, says 'will of party to choose new leader, PM'
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30

London, July 7: Bowing to the inevitable after mass resignations across his government, including of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris Johnson to quit as Conservative leader, but will remain PM
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT

London, July 7: Following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members, Boris Johnson will...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X