84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Sri Lanka PM says economy ''has collapsed,'' unable to buy oil

By AP

Colombo, Jun 22: Sri Lanka's prime minister says its debt-laden economy has "collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Wednesday that the South Asian country is "facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed."

Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilizing the economy. He said Sri Lanka is unable to purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debts owed by its petroleum corporation.

He said the government missed out on the chance to turn the situation around and that "We are now seeing signs of a possible fall to rock bottom."

AP


More in Entertainment
Flood compelled NFR to cancel 4 more trains

Flood compelled NFR to cancel 4 more trains

Dalai Lama assures help to flood-ravaged Assam

Dalai Lama assures help to flood-ravaged Assam

Assam Floods: River Barak sweeps across Silchar

Assam Floods: River Barak sweeps across Silchar

Next Story
Similar Posts
Sri Lanka PM says economy

Colombo, Jun 22: Sri Lanka's prime minister says its debt-laden economy has "collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament on Wednesday that the South Asian country is "facing a far more serious situation beyond the mere shortages of fuel, gas, electricity and food. Our economy has completely collapsed."

Wickremesinghe is also the finance minister tasked with stabilizing the economy. He said Sri Lanka is unable to purchase imported fuel, even for cash, due to heavy debts owed by its petroleum corporation.

He said the government missed out on the chance to turn the situation around and that "We are now seeing signs of a possible fall to rock bottom."

AP


More in Entertainment
Flood compelled NFR to cancel 4 more trains

Flood compelled NFR to cancel 4 more trains

Dalai Lama assures help to flood-ravaged Assam

Dalai Lama assures help to flood-ravaged Assam

Assam Floods: River Barak sweeps across Silchar

Assam Floods: River Barak sweeps across Silchar

Similar Posts
X
X