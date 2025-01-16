Spanish FM announces 10-million-euro donation to Lebanese army

Beirut, Jan 16: Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno announced that Spain will donate 10 million euros to the Lebanese Armed Forces. Bueno made the announcement after he met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace in Lebanon's capital Beirut, according to a statement by the Lebanese presidency.

The visiting Spanish minister said his country would continue to support Lebanon in securing stability and facilitating humanitarian response, especially through aiding the army and participating in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported. He said that the 10 million euros would be used to pay salaries and provide logistic support for the army.

Bueno said his country condemns all attacks against civilians and infrastructure and supports the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River for the safety of both Lebanese and Israeli citizens. He also noted that Spain would assist in rebuilding Lebanon, which has recently emerged from a 14-month deadly conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

The top Spanish diplomat also extended an invitation to Aoun to visit Spain. Earlier in December, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hosted his Lebanese counterpart Najib Mikati in Madrid to address pressing issues in Lebanon and the Middle East. The Spanish prime minister's office said that the meeting focused on Lebanon's challenging situation, just two weeks after the ceasefire agreement with Israel took effect and five days following the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of solidifying the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel into a lasting peace, paving the way for full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. They stressed the need to end hostilities permanently to foster regional stability. Sanchez reiterated Spain's support for Lebanon and assured Mikati that Spain would contribute to reconstruction efforts, crucial for enabling displaced individuals to return to their homes.

The leaders also highlighted the need for an orderly political transition that preserves Syria's territorial integrity. They agreed that a stable and peaceful Syria is essential for the broader region's benefit, particularly for Lebanon.