South Sudan lifts suspension of Facebook, TikTok

Juba, Jan 29: South Sudan said that it has lifted a temporary ban on Facebook and TikTok, which was imposed last week over the dissemination of graphic content related to the violence against South Sudanese nationals in neighbouring Sudan. The National Communication Authority (NCA), the industry regulator, said the aim of addressing graphic content and defamatory content has been successfully achieved.

"The rise of violence linked to social media content in South Sudan underscores the need for a balanced approach that addresses the root causes of online incitement while protecting the rights of the population," NCA Director General Napoleon Adok Gai said in a letter to telecommunications operators and internet service providers in the country.

The temporary ban followed a week-long suspension of the platforms, which began on Jan. 22 after two days of riots that saw people killed, and shops looted and vandalised, Xinhua news agency reported. According to police, a total of 17 Sudanese nationals lost their lives across South Sudan in the night riots. Several South Sudanese have been angered by footage from Sudan that shows the killings of South Sudanese nationals by the Sudanese Armed Forces on January 11 in Wad Madani, Al Jazirah State, Sudan.

Gai said the South Sudanese refugees in Wad Madani were subjected to violent attacks resulting in the deaths of women and children, subsequently captured in videos and shared on social media without regard. The footage sparked deadly violent riots, particularly in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, and in three states: Warrap, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, and Warrap.

Gai said the ban was imposed to curb the circulation of content deemed to incite violence and instability. The industry regulator, however, lauded internet service providers and mobile network operators for their cooperation during the blockade and urged stakeholders, including platform operators Meta and TikTok, to strengthen monitoring and report harmful content to prevent future incidents.

"The lifting of the blockage is part of our efforts to foster a safer digital environment and promote peace and stability in the country," Gai said, adding that the regulator will be reaching out to all stakeholders in the future to avoid similar shutdowns.