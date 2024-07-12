South Korea, NATO sign agreement on military airworthiness certification

Washington, July 12: South Korea and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) signed an agreement on a mutual recognition process for military airworthiness certification, NATO's first such deal with an Asian country.

Korea's Defence Acquisition Programme Administration and NATO's Aviation Committee inked the agreement, a key measure of a plane's suitability for safe flight, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington, Yonhap news agency reported. Under the deal signed on Thursday, NATO will recognise the Seoul government's airworthiness certification for South Korean-made planes.

While South Korea has signed agreements with the United States, Spain, France and Poland, the new deal with NATO is expected to shorten the time required for mutual recognition with other NATO members. President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed hope that the mutual recognition process would help increase defence industry cooperation between South Korea and NATO members.

"I welcome the signing of the airworthiness certification as it would enhance interoperability" between South Korea and NATO, Yoon said in his meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. In 2022, Korea Aerospace Industries signed a deal to export 48 FA-50 light combat aircraft to Poland and has completed delivery of 12 jets.