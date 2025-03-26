South Africa's G20 presidency to push for stronger global climate commitments, says minister

Johannesburg, March 26: South Africa will use the G20 presidency to drive stronger global commitments to climate action and environmental sustainability, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dion George said. George made the remarks at the first virtual meeting of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) on Tuesday. In his opening address, he outlined an ambitious agenda focused on biodiversity, climate finance, waste management, and ocean conservation, Xinhua news agency reported.

With less than five years remaining to meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), George said, poverty and inequality remain pressing global challenges, while carbon dioxide emissions continue to rise. "The G20 can play a crucial part in halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030, aiming for a 'nature-positive world' for the benefit of people and the planet. Building on the Brazilian presidency's initiative on bioeconomy, this priority area will also deal with the role of the bioeconomy, nature and wildlife economy in contributing to livelihoods of communities," he said.

According to the minister, the ECSWG will also aim to tackle land degradation, desertification and drought by maintaining existing healthy land, reducing existing degradation by adopting sustainable land management and regenerative practices that can slow degradation while increasing biodiversity, soil health, and food production. The third priority of the ECSWG focuses on chemicals and waste management, George said, noting that the G20 can support the development of a legally binding international treaty to combat plastic pollution.

South Africa is also focusing on climate change and air quality, while the final priority area is on oceans and coasts, which focuses on the importance of Marine Spatial Planning as an integrated approach to improving the rational planning, management and governance of the ocean space and marine resources, he said. The minister also revealed that the ECSWG will continue discussions throughout the year, with in-person meetings scheduled in July at Kruger National Park and October in Cape Town, where delegates will finalise key policy recommendations ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit.