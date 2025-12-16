Small plane crash in Mexico leaves at least seven dead

Mexico City, Dec 16: At least seven people were killed after a small aircraft crashed in the municipality of San Mateo Atenco in Mexico's central State of Mexico, local authorities said.

Adrian Hernandez Romero, the state's civil protection coordinator, told reporters that 10 people were on board the aircraft, including the pilot and co-pilot. The victims have not yet been identified, he said.

Hernandez said the private jet had registered eight passengers and two crew, but hours after the crash only seven bodies had been recovered.

He said the plane had apparently tried to land on a soccer field but hit the metal roof of a nearby business, starting a large fire. The crash is under investigation.

The state civil protection agency said on social media that emergency crews are working at the crash site, urging the public to stay away from the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crash occurred on Monday in an industrial area around 5.7 kilometers from Toluca International Airport, a key aviation hub in the Toluca Valley.

Mexico's Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport said in a statement that the accident happened at about 12:31 p.m. local time.

Ana Muniz Neyra, mayor of San Mateo Atenco, visited the site and reiterated calls for residents to avoid the area. She said the aircraft belonged to the Jet Pro company and that no one on the ground was injured.





