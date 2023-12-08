SKorean president's approval rating unchanged at 32%

Seoul, Dec 8: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating stood unchanged at 32 per cent this week compared to the previous week, according to a weekly poll released on Friday.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs slipped 1 percentage point to 59 per cent, according to local pollster Gallup Korea, Xinhua news agency reported.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party increased 2 percentage points over the week to 35 per cent this week.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating fell 1 percentage point to 33 per cent.

The minor progressive Justice Party's support score added 1 percentage point to 4 percent this week.

The results were based on a survey of 1,000 voters conducted from Tuesday to Thursday. It had plus and minus 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.