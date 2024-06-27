S.Korea again dismisses Japan's protest over maritime survey near Dokdo

Seoul, June 27: South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Thursday dismissed Japan's renewed protest over South Korea's routine maritime survey near the East Sea islets of Dokdo. On Wednesday, Japan's Foreign Ministry complained through diplomatic channels, demanding an immediate halt to the maritime survey conducted by the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency around the rocky islets. This marked the third complaint lodged by Japan in June, following similar protests on June 6 and 11, Yonhap news agency reported.

In response, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said the maritime survey is a legitimate activity, emphasising that Dokdo is indisputably South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law. "We cannot accept any of Japan's claims regarding our territorial sovereignty," a Ministry official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbours, as Tokyo repeatedly asserts its sovereignty claims in policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.

Tokyo also complains every time Seoul conducts regular maritime surveys. The state-run Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency regularly dispatches a research vessel around Dokdo to monitor ocean currents and measure sea temperatures using sonar technology as part of its ongoing maritime surveys. South Korea maintains a small police detachment on the islets, effectively controlling them.