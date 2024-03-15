Singapore envoy visits Bengaluru cafe, says 'stand with our friends in India'

Bengaluru, March 15: Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, visited the Rameshwaram Cafe for breakfast on Friday, weeks after a low-intensity IED blast shook the popular eatery, leaving many injured and causing widespread panic.

The cafe, located in Brookfield on the International Technology Park Limited Road in Bengaluru, reopened a week after the March 1 blast with strict security measures in place.

In a show of support, Ambassador Wong posted a picture of himself having a South Indian platter for breakfast and filter coffee.

He wrote: "Delighted to have breakfast at the reopened @RameshwaramCafe. We stand with our friends in India".

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said this week that the agencies have almost tracked the suspected bomber in the Bengaluru cafe blast case.

On March 9, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) released pictures and videos in which the suspected bomber is seen walking confidently with a backpack, wearing a mask, pink T-shirt, and trousers.

The agency also declared Rs 10 lakh reward for any clues and information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Mohammed Shabbir in connection with the case.

Shabbir is believed to be an accomplice of the prime suspect, who was captured on security camera footage leaving a bag at the cafe premises just before the blast occurred.